Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Announces Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE INSP opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $160.90.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $368,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,300.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 116,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $12,315,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 428,714 shares of company stock valued at $47,069,761 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.