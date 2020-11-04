Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $147.00 at Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.08.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $160.90.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $8,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $368,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,714 shares of company stock worth $47,069,761. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after buying an additional 1,049,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after buying an additional 335,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,201,000 after buying an additional 255,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,359,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,013,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

