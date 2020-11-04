Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $161.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $160.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $8,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $1,551,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,714 shares of company stock worth $47,069,761. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

