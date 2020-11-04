Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded to Market Perform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.08.

Shares of INSP opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $160.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 116,570 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $12,315,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,714 shares of company stock valued at $47,069,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

