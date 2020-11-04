INT Chain Price Hits $0.0240 on Exchanges (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Allcoin and CoinEgg. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.15 or 0.03659781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200357 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinEgg, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.