Intel Co. (INTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the chip maker on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Intel has increased its dividend by 21.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

