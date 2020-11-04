Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 5th Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $58,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.