Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.3% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 210,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

