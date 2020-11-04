Intelligent Systems (INS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INS opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $326.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

