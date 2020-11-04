Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.37.

Several analysts have commented on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NYSE IPI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 742,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101,902 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

