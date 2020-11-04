Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

NYSE:IPI opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $122.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.83. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.