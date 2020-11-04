Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.70 Per Share

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) announced a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) stock opened at GBX 319.52 ($4.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.56 million and a PE ratio of 182.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 305.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 279.59. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 337 ($4.40).
About Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L)
