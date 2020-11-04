Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

