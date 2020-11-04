Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHIVF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Invesque has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

