Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHIVF opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Invesque has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.
About Invesque
Featured Article: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.