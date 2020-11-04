Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%.

Shares of ISBC opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

ISBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

In other news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

