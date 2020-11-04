Investors Buy Large Volume of Upland Software Call Options (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,020 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 471% compared to the average volume of 529 call options.

In related news, Director David May purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $137,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $3,632,859. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.