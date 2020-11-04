Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $69.13. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,915. The stock has a market cap of $895.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

