Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Piper Sandler

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The company has a market cap of $895.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. Analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRET. State Street Corp increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129,924 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

