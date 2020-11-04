Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) PT Raised to $82.00

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

IRET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 129,924 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

