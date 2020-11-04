Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.03. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $777,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $325,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 29.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 80.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth $291,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

