Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.