Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.
