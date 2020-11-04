iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 9,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 40,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

