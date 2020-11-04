iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,103,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,526 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 80,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 331,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32.

