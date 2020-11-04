iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,899 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 1,144 call options.

IJR opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,402,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.