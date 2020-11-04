iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EMB stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,984 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,995.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,251,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 405,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

