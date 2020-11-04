iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 503,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.