iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

