J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J D Wetherspoon’s FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of JDWPY opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

