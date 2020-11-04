J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JCOM. Sidoti raised their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

