J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JCOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

J2 Global stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. J2 Global has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

