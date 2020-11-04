J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. J2 Global updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.85-8.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.

Shares of JCOM opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.