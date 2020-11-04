J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.85-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.447-1.462 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 7.85-8.00 EPS.
JCOM stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,193. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
