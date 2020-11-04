J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.85-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.447-1.462 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.85-8.00 EPS.

JCOM stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,193. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of J2 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

