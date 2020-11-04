Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

