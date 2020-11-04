Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) (JHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) (ASX:JHG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.511 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$28.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) Company Profile
Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.