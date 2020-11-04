Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) (JHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) (ASX:JHG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.511 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$28.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

