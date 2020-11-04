Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.20-13.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $12.20-$13.00 EPS.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $156.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

