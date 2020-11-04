Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $225.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.12.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.