Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $225.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.12.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

