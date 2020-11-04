Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.20-$13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 12.20-13.00 EPS.
NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
