Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.20-$13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.20-13.00 EPS.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.12.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

