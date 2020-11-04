Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.12.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $156.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after buying an additional 215,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 482,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

