Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equity Residential’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. 7,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,171. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

