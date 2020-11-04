Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Replimune Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Replimune Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

REPL stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 3.23.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,013,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $444,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Replimune Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

