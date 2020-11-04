Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Schroders plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Schroders in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHNWF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

SHNWF stock remained flat at $$35.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

