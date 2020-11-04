Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KPTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

KPTI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 6,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,572. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demaree acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $109,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,302 shares of company stock worth $946,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 359,042 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 412,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

