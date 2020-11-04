Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clorox in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLX. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $212.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.47. Clorox has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

