Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urovant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.38.

UROV has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:UROV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 89,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,410. The company has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,721 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.