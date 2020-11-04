Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amplifon S.p.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amplifon in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Amplifon in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amplifon stock remained flat at $$38.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

