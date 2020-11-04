Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 108.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.