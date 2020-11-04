Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regis Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regis in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.

RGS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Regis has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

In other news, CMO James A. Townsend acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Patrick Williams sold 40,000 shares of Regis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,464.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Regis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regis by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Regis by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 164,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.