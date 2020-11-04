Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Valvoline Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of VVV opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%.

In related news, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $188,654.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $44,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,789 shares of company stock worth $595,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 44.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 264,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

