JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

NYSE:JELD opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

