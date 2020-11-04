Jewel Hits Market Cap of $10.40 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Jewel has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Jewel has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $413.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001698 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00191529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028446 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01087409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Jewel Profile

JWL is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

